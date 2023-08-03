NA will be dissolved on Aug 9, PM tells Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given an indication to dissolve the National Assembly on August 9, adding that he would consult with all parties for appointment of caretaker prime minister.

He disclosed this while addressing a farewell dinner hosted by him in honor of members of Parliament and leaders of coalition parties.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and a large number of parliamentarians and federal ministers attended the dinner.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his address to the members of parliament informed about the date of dissolution of the assembly.

The prime minister said that the advice to dissolve the assembly will be sent on August 9 regarding the formation of the caretaker government, the Prime Minister said.

He added that he would take a decision after consulting all the coalition parties and the opposition leader.

The Prime Minister said that the government took over in difficult times, there were dangers everywhere, adding that the country was close to default.

“Despite all the criticism, the state was saved in fifteen months. Today our conscience is satisfied that we took the country out of the vortex by sacrificing politics,” he claimed.

All difficulties were overcome with the help of the coalition government, the prime minister said and added that the agreement with the IMF was not easy, this bridge was also crossed.

In the next few days our government would end and efforts are being made to create a caretaker setup acceptable to all. According to the sources, before the dinner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also consulted the parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties on the caretaker setup.