NAB, police summoned PTI chief in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman PTI has been summoned by NAB and capital police tomorrow (Friday)

The NAB summoned the Chairman PTI to NAB melody office Friday. The chairman PTI has been instructed to bring documents related to the case with him

Earlier, the police again arrested former Federal Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi and his brother after their release from outside of Adiala Jail on Thursday.They were taken away by the police to unknown location.

The court had ordered the release of Shehryar Afridi and his brother and Adiala Jail administration has been informed about the court orders, DC Rawalpindi said.

Shehryar Afridi and his brother were taken into custody under 3MPO on the orders of the DC.

The orders of three MPOs were given by DC Rawalpindi.