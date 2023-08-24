NADRA Smart NICOP fee update for UAE, Saudi Arabia regions

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP), a registration document issued to an eligible citizen of Pakistan who lives abroad.

Any Pakistani citizen has the opportunity to apply for a Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Smart NICOP). With this card, they can travel to Pakistan without needing a visa, especially if they have dual nationality. For newborn babies born abroad, it’s important to provide their passport number when applying for this document.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has two different fee levels for the Smart NICOP, depending on the region. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where a large number of Pakistani expatriates reside, are categorized as Zone B.

How to Apply for NICOP

Advertisement

You have two options for getting your NICOP. You can either go to a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or use the Pak-Identity website to apply online.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Advertisement Your photograph will be captured Your fingerprints and signature will be taken Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself Advertisement You will be handed over a printed version of your application form. Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer. In case any of your blood relative(father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required. Pak Identity Website Advertisement If you’re a Pakistani living abroad, you can get a Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by going to the Pak Identity website. They’ll make it easy for you, and they’ll even deliver the card right to your doorstep. Advertisement