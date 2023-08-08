Nation salutes Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on his 65th Martyrdom Day: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the nation saluted Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on his 65th Martyrdom Day, Bol News reported.

“Pakistan is not just a region but a thought and an ideology. The holy blood of martyrs is included in the cultivation of this homeland. Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan Haider) was also a brave son of this great nation who created an indelible story of his bravery and loyalty to the country. The future of Pakistan is linked with honoring its martyrs and ghazis,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 65th Shahadat Anniversary.

Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly at Lakshmipur sector in East Pakistan in 1958, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The media wing of armed forces said Major Tufail Muhammad’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.