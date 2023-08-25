Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 15

LONDON: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to the country on October 15, Bol News reported citing sources.

The decision was made after the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior party leaders held two rounds of talks with the former prime minister in London.

During the meetings, it was agreed that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country on October 15. The meeting also discussed the circumstances and the preparations for the PML-N supremo’s return.

Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had earlier agreed to return the country in the last week of September. However, Shehbaz Sharif himself given the date for returning in the second week of October.

It has been revealed that Nawaz Sharif decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with Shehbaz Sharif and close family members in London.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile in London since 2019 when he left on the pretext on seeking medical treatment.