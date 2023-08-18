ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert the national and provincial departments concerned to ensure proper measures to cope with any emergent situation as Sultej River attained high level flows that would persistent for the next 24-48 hours.

The NDMA advisory underlined that as per the water flows data received from Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), the River Sutlej has attained high level of flows at Ganda Singh Wala, whereas the flows would be reflected and passed on downstream to Sulemanki and Islam Headworks in next 48 to 76 hours.

In the light of the high flows and probable dangers and vulnerability of areas astride the River Sutlej, the NDMA advised the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) to ensure implementation of elaborate coordination mechanism for preparedness and mitigation through management/ regulation of water reservoirs, barrages, headworks and irrigation canals.

“The measures must ensure desynchronized releases from all reservoirs, regulating structures to preclude cumulative flooding in any regions. Plan immediate discharges from regulating structures to build capacity for likely heightened or increased flows,” it said.

The PCIW was also directed to ensure that flows and discharge data of eastern rivers was updated regularly for necessary planning and preparations. The Met Office and FFD were directed that during the forecasted period share 6-hourly weather forecasts to enable timely decision-making and coordinating response. Moreover, they would also share 3-hourly updates on river and nullah flows and reservoir levels to facilitate coordinated water management and regulation. The Punjab Irrigation Department was also instructed to take all necessary measures to manage water flow and mitigate flood risks.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and respective district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) were directed to conduct extensive public awareness campaigns through multiple channels, including TV, broadcast, social, and print media etc., to ensure that vulnerable communities were well-informed about the anticipated flood situation and necessary precautions. Moreover, they should also preposition required machinery, equipment, emergency supplies and personnel in high-risk areas, considering the forecasted severity of flooding. The relevant authorities should also proactively maintain nullahs and storm water drains to ensure their proper functioning and prevent blockages that may exacerbate flooding. They should also ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities, including paramedics and medicine, especially in regions that were likely to get cut-off during flooding.

However, the authorities should also activate early warning systems in flash flood-prone areas to promptly alert residents and facilitate their evacuation to safer locations and also strengthen coordination among all relevant departments and agencies to facilitate the timely sharing of information and resources during emergency situations. The authorities concerned should also ensure widespread circulation of alerts and advisories, especially in local languages, to raise awareness and sensitize travelers and tourists and local communities in at-risk or vulnerable areas.