NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs5.40 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved massive increase of Rs5.40 per unit in electricity price.

The regulatory body, in its decision, said the power tariff had been increased in the wake of quarterly adjustment, adding that the revised prices will not be applicable to lifeline and K-electric consumers.

NEPRA, the authority that regulates electricity prices, has agreed to raise the cost of electricity by Rs 5.40 per unit for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This change won’t affect K-Electric and low-consumption users. The specifics of this decision will be provided later, and the official decision will come from the government.

