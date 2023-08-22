NICOP Fee Structure – August 2023

To make it easier for overseas Pakistanis to acquire the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and streamline the process, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new fee structure starting from August 2023. The NICOP is a vital document for eligible Pakistani citizens living abroad, offering benefits like visa-free entry to Pakistan for dual nationals.

There are two primary ways to apply for a NICOP: through the NADRA Registration Center (NRC) and the user-friendly Pak-Identity website.

Applying through NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

This method involves several simple steps to expedite the process:

Token Issuance: Applicants receive a token upon reaching the NRC to facilitate the process. Capture of Photograph: A photograph is taken for the NICOP. Biometric Data Collection: Fingerprints and signature are collected for biometric verification. Data Entry and Form Review: Applicant's information is entered, and the form is printed for review. Form Handover: A printed form is given to the applicant. If a blood relative is present, their biometrics can be captured. Attestation (if needed): In the absence of a blood relative, the form needs attestation by a gazetted officer.

Applying through Pak Identity Website

For a convenient process, applicants can use the Pak Identity website:

Online Application: NICOP application can be initiated on the Pak Identity website. Home Delivery: Upon approval, the Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) is delivered to the applicant's address.

Revised NICOP Fee Structure

The new fee structure is divided into two zones, Zone A and Zone B, catering to the various regions where Pakistani citizens reside:

Zone A: Covers specific countries, with respective NICOP fees. Zone B: Countries in this category have a tailored fee structure to accommodate different economic conditions.

Overseas Pakistanis can check the list of countries in each zone on the official NADRA website to determine the applicable fee for their region. This change aims to simplify the NICOP application process and make it more accessible to overseas citizens.