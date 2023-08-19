No room for Jaranwala-like incidents in Pakistan: Aneeq Ahmed

Articles
Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has expressed resolve to strictly deal with the elements involved in the disruption of peace in the country.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Minister, terming Islam as a religion of peace said there is no room for incidents like Jaranwala tragedy.

He called on all segments of society to come forward and collectively play their part to end ignorance, religious hatred and extremism the in society.

Authorities in Faisalabad have initiated a crackdown, resulting in the detention of more than 100 individuals who were accused of vandalizing multiple churches and attacking homes owned by the Christian community.

The attacks were carried out in response to alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with potential for the death penalty, yet residents of Jaranwala took matters into their own hands by assaulting Christian residences and churches.

