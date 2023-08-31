North Waziristan’s Kamran Ahmad wins People’s Choice Award in US

North Waziristan’s Kamran Ahmad wins People’s Choice Award in US

Articles
Advertisement
North Waziristan’s Kamran Ahmad wins People’s Choice Award in US

North Waziristan’s Kamran Ahmad wins People’s Choice Award in US

Advertisement

Kamran Ahmad hailing from North Waziristan has won People’s Choice Award, animation category, at the prestigious MSI Creator Awards in the United States.

A ceremony to honour his achievement was held at Miranshah Headquarters.

Kamran Ahmad offered prayers at the yaadgar-e-shuhada and dedicated his achievement to the martyrs whose sacrifices led to restoration of peace in Waziristan and across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was due to the hard earned peace in this region that he was able to channelize his energies for a creative venture.

On the occasion, Kamran Ahmad was presented a latest laptop with latest softwares for making graphic cards and animation to encourage him and further polish his skills.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story