North Waziristan’s Kamran Ahmad wins People’s Choice Award in US

Kamran Ahmad hailing from North Waziristan has won People’s Choice Award, animation category, at the prestigious MSI Creator Awards in the United States.

A ceremony to honour his achievement was held at Miranshah Headquarters.

Kamran Ahmad offered prayers at the yaadgar-e-shuhada and dedicated his achievement to the martyrs whose sacrifices led to restoration of peace in Waziristan and across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was due to the hard earned peace in this region that he was able to channelize his energies for a creative venture.

On the occasion, Kamran Ahmad was presented a latest laptop with latest softwares for making graphic cards and animation to encourage him and further polish his skills.