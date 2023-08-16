ISLAMABAD: Oath-taking ceremony of the caretaker federal ministers will be held at the President’s House on Thursday (today).

President Arif Alvi will take oath from the caretaker cabinet.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and other important personalities will also attend the ceremony.

As per Bol News TV report, Gohar Ejaz will be Commerce Minister, Dr. Waqar Masood will be given portfolio of Finance Ministry, Syed Muhammad Ali will be the Information Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti will be Interior Minister whereas Aneeq Ahmed will be Minister for Religious Affairs, sources said.

Gohar Ejaz is the son of late Senator Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed and carries business excellence. During the last 14 years, Gohar Ejaz has played his full role and he was conferred upon Satara Imtiaz in 2013.

Gohar Ejaz received an honorary doctorate degree from Punjab University in 2021. Dr. Gauhar Ijaz was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2023.