One private, seven govt bills smoothly sail through NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday winded up its legislative business by passing eight bills- one private and seven important government bills.

The bills included the Institute of Gujrat Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2023, the National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023, the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill, 2023, the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023.

The bills were piloted by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javeed Abbasi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and MNA Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani in the House.

Moving the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill 2023, Hina Rabbani Khar said that this legislation was of immense importance and if enforced and properly implemented, it would make sure that Pakistan does not see the FATF’s grey list again.

The bill envisaged the establishment of a National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority, she said.

She said the Chairman of the Authority would be appointed by the Prime Minister and would comprise of the Secretaries Finance, Foreign Affairs and Interior, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Chairman NAB, the DG FIA, the DG Anti-Narcotics Force, the Chairman FBR, the DG Financial Monitoring Unit, the National Coordinator of NACTA and the chief secretaries of the provinces.

The House also passed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill 2023, as passed by the Senate with amendments. The bill proposed a division of the Civil Aviation sector into two separate entities: the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) responsible for regulatory functions, and the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in charge of commercial and operational aspects of airports. The primary goal of this division was to enhance efficiency, improve services, and ensure compliance with international standards set by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzaib moved two bills the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Moved be Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the lower house passed the Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023 which aims to provide for better investigation of accidents and other incidents arising out of navigation of aircrafts

Air safety investigations are presently carried out by a unit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority which has also been entrusted with regulatory functions.

This situation is undesirable in the interest of fairness and objectivity. At the same time, Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), require a separate institutional arrangement for the provision of air safety investigation services. Pakistan Air Safety Investigations Act, 2023 is designed to achieve this specific purpose

The House passed a motion to consider business of private members and passed a bill – the Institute of Gujrat Bill, 2023 – moved by MNA Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani.

The House passed all the bills through clause by clause.

Another private members’ bills were not taken up by the House due to a lack of quorum. MMA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali pointed out the quorum and the House was adjourned to meet again on August 4, 2023 (Friday) at 11 am.