One terrorist gunned down, three injured in Gwadar operation

Forces cordoned off the area.

Operation was conducted upon receiving information of terrorist presence.

Search for any remaining terrorists is underway.

Security forces on Sunday gunned down one terrorist and left three others wounded in a gun battle in Gwadar.

An operation based on secret information was conducted in Gwadar, after knowing about the presence of some terrorists in Balochistan’s Gwadar city.

The military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the troops had a severe exchange of fire, resulting in one terrorist being killed and three getting injured.

ISPR said that the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been started to hunt down any remaining attackers.