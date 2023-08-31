PAF to participate in joint military exercise ‘Bright Star 2023’

Pakistan’s Air Force (PAF) is joining a big military event “Bright Star 2023”, happening in Egypt.

Besides, Pakistan’s Air Force is also taking part in another exercise in China called “Shaheen-X.” This is special because it’s the first time Pakistan’s Air Force is in two exercises at once.

Their fighter planes will be in Egypt and China, which shows how good they are at their job. There are soldiers from 34 countries in Bright Star 2023, and it’s the oldest and biggest exercise of its kind in the Middle East.

The Pakistan Air Force will use their JF-17 Thunders in the exercises. T

The air forces of Pakistan and India will be in the same exercise for the first time.

The Indian Air Force is bringing MiG-29 planes and other aircraft. The Pakistani and Indian Air Forces will be in different parts of Egypt, not far from each other.

Lots of countries are participating in Bright Star 2023, with their armies, vehicles, and more. Even special forces from the US and Egypt’s navy and air force are joining in.

The United States and Egypt are leading this exercise. The first Bright Star was in 1980, and it started with just Egypt and the US. Later on, more countries, like Pakistan and India, joined in.

This time, Bright Star air exercise is the biggest one in the Middle East and North Africa.

It will go on until September 14, and the goal is to work together and make defense stronger, according to the US Centcom.