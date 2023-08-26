Pak Army, Rangers deployment for Asia Cup security approved

The interim federal cabinet has granted approval for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel to ensure security during the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Additionally, special forces will be prepared to take action if needed for tournament security, as the event is scheduled to begin on August 30.

Sources have indicated that the approval was granted after the Interior Ministry submitted a security-related summary to the cabinet for consideration.

The Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers are slated to be on duty from August 27 to September 6, providing security coverage.

The Punjab Rangers will fulfill the role of a Quick Response Force (QRF), offering immediate assistance if required.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army will adopt a third-tier QRF mode. Furthermore, the forces will be placed on standby to safeguard the Asia Cup.

The demand for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel came from the Punjab government.

The tournament’s schedule includes one match in Multan and three matches at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

As the cricketing spectacle draws near, these security measures underscore the significance of ensuring the safety of the event and its participants.