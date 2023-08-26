Pak Army, Rangers deployment for Asia Cup security approved

Pak Army, Rangers deployment for Asia Cup security approved

Articles
Advertisement
Pak Army, Rangers deployment for Asia Cup security approved

Pak Army, Rangers deployment for Asia Cup security approved

Advertisement

The interim federal cabinet has granted approval for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel to ensure security during the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Additionally, special forces will be prepared to take action if needed for tournament security, as the event is scheduled to begin on August 30.

Sources have indicated that the approval was granted after the Interior Ministry submitted a security-related summary to the cabinet for consideration.

The Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers are slated to be on duty from August 27 to September 6, providing security coverage.

The Punjab Rangers will fulfill the role of a Quick Response Force (QRF), offering immediate assistance if required.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army will adopt a third-tier QRF mode. Furthermore, the forces will be placed on standby to safeguard the Asia Cup.

The demand for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel came from the Punjab government.

The tournament’s schedule includes one match in Multan and three matches at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

As the cricketing spectacle draws near, these security measures underscore the significance of ensuring the safety of the event and its participants.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story