Pakistan come up with their first music policy

Pakistan’s federal cabinet has achieved a significant milestone by approving the country’s very first music policy. This landmark decision was made during a meeting led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and it was officially ratified on Wednesday. What’s noteworthy is that the music sector’s legal, administrative, and policy aspects have remained largely unchanged since 1970.

Guided by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, a comprehensive draft was created to give new life to the music, film, and drama industries. This groundbreaking music policy aims to effectively tackle challenges like piracy and copyright issues that have long affected the music sector.

The recently introduced policy aims to bring together various aspects like public performance, production, distribution, duration, mechanical, and communication rights under a strong legal framework. This move is set to address concerns related to licensing and user conflicts, promising a brighter future for the music industry.

Moreover, the policy is designed to protect the essential legal rights of music professionals and prevent monopolistic practices. In doing so, it presents a comprehensive solution to the concerns expressed by different stakeholders in the music field, including those linked to copyright matters.

