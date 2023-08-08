Pakistan Navy war drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI begins in Karachi

- Senior military officers from all branches were in attendance.
The military’s media division has announced the commencement of the Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI naval war game in Karachi.
The Inter-Services Public Relation stated that the flagship exercise, Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX, was initiated with the presence of Chief Guest Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and senior military officers from all branches were in attendance.
Shamsheer-e-Bahr, recognized as the primary naval drill in the country, takes place every two years to validate various concepts.
These concepts are subsequently confirmed through subsequent maritime exercises before being integrated into the naval strategy.
