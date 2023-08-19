Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

The Holy Quran was desecrated during a protest in The Hague, Netherlands.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said this deliberate Islamophobic act has deeply hurt the feelings of two billion Muslims around the world, and threatened peaceful coexistence and inter-religious harmony.

The Foreign Office while conveying concerns to the authorities in the Netherlands has urged them to be mindful of the sentiments of Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.

It also called on the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work collectively to promote interfaith harmony.

The Foreign Office said such offensive acts cannot be covered under legitimate freedom of expression, opinion and protest as international law obliges states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s belief that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities on the part of national governments and the international community to prevent racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic acts.

The statement mentioned that this was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly last year to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Far-right demo in Netherlands

The deplorable incident occurred when a Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Holy Quran at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Holy Quran. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present. Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Holy Quran.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left. Wagensveld faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January.

Similar attacks on the Holy Quran have taken place in other European countries recently including Denmark and Sweden. The protests have sparked protests and strong condemnations in several Muslim countries.