Pakistan Weather: Rain with wind expected in most parts of country

Pakistan Weather: Rain with wind expected in most parts of country

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Weather: Rain with wind expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind expected in most parts of country

Advertisement

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rainfalls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Gilgit twenty, Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with cloudly and chances of rain-wind and thundershower and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Bramula 17 degree centigrade.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story