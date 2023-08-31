Pakistani-American woman burnt to death in Lalamusa

A 55-year-old Pakistani-American woman Naseem was burnt to death in Lalamusa city in Punjab’s Gujrat district.

The police circle from Lalamusa reported that the women was allegedly burnt by the tenant of the house located in Model Town.

The police further claimed that the victim Naseem had returned to Pakistan with her two sons two months ago.

In a shocking revelation, the accused tenant Kamran had performed a second married with Naseem.

The police registered a case of murder on the complaint of Saqlain, the son of the victim and named Kamran and his family members in it.