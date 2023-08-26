Pakistani govt to introduce interest-free installment plan for phones

Pakistan’s interim govt has set its sights on enhancing the accessibility of technology, and as a significant step towards achieving this goal, it has introduced a groundbreaking initiative—an interest-free smartphone installment scheme.

Despite the fact that approximately 80 percent of Pakistan’s total population is covered by 191.8 million active cellular mobile connections as of early 2023, smartphone ownership is not yet ubiquitous.

Recognizing the pivotal role that unhindered global communication plays in propelling economic progress, the administration led by Kakar has chosen to take a progressive stride forward.

Key officials from the Ministry of Information Technology convened a meeting, which saw participation from prominent telecommunication companies in the country.

In this meeting, the government apprised the telecommunications companies about its intention to enact a scheme that would facilitate the provision of mobile phones to the public through convenient installment plans.

Advertisement

The anticipated process involves citizens with valid identification cards being granted the opportunity to apply for smartphones from mobile companies in manageable installments.

As part of the arrangement, in the event of non-payment, authorities retain the option to block either the identification card or the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) associated with the device.

Currently, the recommendations are undergoing the final stages of refinement, and pertinent departments will collaborate to chart out the forthcoming strategy in the days ahead.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Security agencies successfully foil bids to hack phones of govt high-ups ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have successfully foiled attempts to compromise the privacy of...