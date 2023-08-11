Pakistan’s anthem played in unique form by EU envoy & other musicians

As Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day draws near, a special tribute to the country took place, orchestrated by European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka and a group of musicians.

Together, they performed a rendition of the national anthem, “Pak Sarzamin (thy sacred land).”

The performance stands as a celebration of Pakistan’s vibrant cultural diversity and the strength of unity within that diversity.

The official X account of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan shared the tribute, stating, “This rendition is a celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan and the power of #UnityinDiversity. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan.”

The accompanying video showcases a collection of musicians, each representing a different province of Pakistan and wielding various musical instruments.

Among the ensemble, Ambassador Kionka takes up the trumpet, while Sulaeyman Khan from Balochistan strums the nylon guitar. Doulat Wali Baig from Gilgit Baltistan brings the sitar to life, while Sameer Ahmed from Sindh provides the rhythm on the bass guitar.

Salman Adil from Punjab graces the performance with the flute, Sarmad Ghafoor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skillfully handles the electronic keyboard and soundboard, and Amna Nizami from Islamabad adds electric guitar melodies to the mix.

