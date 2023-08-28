Parts of KP hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday morning.

Tectonic movements were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Attock and their adjoining areas.

While severe quake shocks were experienced in Nowshera, Landi Kotal Mingora and their surrounding areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the depth of the quake was 184km deep with an epicenter in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan.

However, no causality or damage has been reported.