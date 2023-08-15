Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs17.50 to Rs290.45/litre

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has dropped petroleum bombs on the people in the dark of night.

An increase in the price of petrol by Rs 17.50 per litre

The new price of petrol has increased to 290 rupees 45 paise per litre

Increase in the price of high speed diesel by 20 rupees per liter

The price of high speed diesel has increased to 293 rupees 40 paise per liter

Advertisement

Ministry of Finance has issued a notification.

The price hike has been implemented from Wednesday, a notification issued here on Tuesday night said.

Product Existing price w.e.f Aug 1 New price w.e.f Aug 16 Change Petrol 272.95 290.45 +17.50 Diesel 273.40 293.40 +20