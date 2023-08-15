Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs17.50 to Rs290.45/litre

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs17.50 to Rs290.45/litre

Articles
Advertisement
Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs17.50 to Rs290.45/litre

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs17.50 to Rs290.45/litre

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has dropped petroleum bombs on the people in the dark of night.

An increase in the price of petrol by Rs 17.50 per litre

The new price of petrol has increased to 290 rupees 45 paise per litre

Increase in the price of high speed diesel by 20 rupees per liter

The price of high speed diesel has increased to 293 rupees 40 paise per liter

Advertisement

Ministry of Finance has issued a notification.

The price hike has been implemented from Wednesday, a notification issued here on Tuesday night said.

ProductExisting price w.e.f Aug 1New price w.e.f Aug 16Change
Petrol272.95290.45+17.50
Diesel273.40293.40+20

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story