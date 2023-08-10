PIA announces 14 pct discount on Independence Day

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced to give 14 per cent discount on all domestic flights on August 14, 2023, Bol News reported.

In a tweet, PIA wrote: “On this Independence Day, PIA brings you Azadi Offer 14 % discount on all domestic flights. The offer is valid for travel on August 14, 2023.”

On August 8, the government had decided to privatise national airlines Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Committee had approved the appointment of a financial advisor for the privatization of Roosevelt Hotel.

Approval was also given to include Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited in the privatization list on the recommendation of the Privatization Commission.