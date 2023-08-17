Plastic surgery of young maid Rizwana completed: doctors

A team of doctors on Thursday said that the first plastic surgery of Rizwana, a victim of torture, was done on August 16, Bol News reported.

Professor Farid Al Zafar also confirmed to this. The doctors said both cheeks and eyes of Rizwana had been grafted.

The wound of the head and neck had been cleaned and bandaged, Prof. Jodut Saleem said. Doctors said Rizwana’s platelets and blood count had improved. Wound cleaning and grafting was a difficult process, Professor Al Farid Zafar said.

Prof. Al Farid Zafar said Rizwana was taking three meals daily. The provincial health minister was informed about Rizwana’s health on a daily basis, he said.