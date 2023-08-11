PM decides to award “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” to COVID-19 victims

PM Shehbaz expressed his deep respect to the COVID-19 victims.

PM expressed his deep respect and paid tribute to doctors and frontline healthcare workers.

He conveyed his admiration for the families of the deceased medical professionals.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday made the decision to award the “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” (posthumously) to the martyred doctors and healthcare personnel who valiantly cared for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients of this honor include 81 doctors from Punjab, 87 from Sindh, 23 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 from Balochistan, 4 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as one each from Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Furthermore, 59 nurses and frontline healthcare workers from all corners of Pakistan will also be recognized with the “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” award posthumously for their selfless dedication to saving lives during the challenging times of the Corona pandemic.

The premier expressed his deep respect and paid tribute to doctors and frontline healthcare workers from across the nation who fearlessly served amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that these individuals, who tragically lost their lives to the pandemic while fulfilling their duties, are true heroes of the country.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that the entire nation owes a debt of gratitude to these committed doctors and frontline healthcare workers.

Advertisement

Additionally, he conveyed his admiration for the families of the deceased medical professionals, describing them as a source of pride for the nation.