ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday awarded commendation certificates to the valiant commandos, armed forces personnel and local residents who rescued eight trapped passengers of a dangling cable car in Battagram.

The prime minister, addressing the commemoration ceremony held at the PM Office, said the recognition was well-deserved by every individual involved, who exhibited remarkable prowess in orchestrating the mission to a triumphant conclusion.

He emphasized that the entire nation shared the concerns for the safety of the trapped children, who remained stranded on the chairlift for hours.

He remarked that the successful endeavor was a collaborative achievement, acknowledging that recognition was also due to those who, from the confines of their homes, prayed for the safe and successful rescue operation.

He said being a father, he could feel the pain of stranded children’s parents but the teamwork based on prudent efficient planning ensured their safety.

Advertisement

“Hats off to all of you who did an immaculate job. The biggest credit goes to those who were carrying out the planning,” he remarked.

Sharing their emotions with the prime minister, the children said they were extremely worried but had a sense of satisfaction after coming to know that the Pakistan Army had launched the rescue operation.

The prime minister said that the paramount duty of the state encompassed providing quality healthcare and education and an atmosphere for a dignified life.

Referring to the martyrdom of security personnel in South Waziristan, the prime minister said that those trying to obstruct the state’s functioning through their ill intentions must remove their misunderstanding.

He reiterated that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of the war against terrorism including politicians, police services, Pakistan Army, journalists, PAF, and common citizens.

“This is our home. We know how to run it,” he remarked.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the pains of the terror victims’ families could not be expressed in words.

He said the salaries being given to the security forces personnel were just meant to suffice their needs as their sacrifices could only be recognized through respect.

“We rever them. We respect them,” he commented.

Prime Minister Kakar reassured that the state affairs were in the hands of highly capable individuals. The caretaker setup had limited time and mandate to facilitate the forthcoming general elections, he added.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed commendation certificates among the security forces personnel as well as the local experts who took part in the rescue operation. The rescued children, who also attended the event, were also given souvenirs.

In his address, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik said the effective coordination among all relevant departments led to the success of the difficult operation.

Advertisement

He said the safety audit of all the cable cars in the region had been ordered and a report would be presented to the prime minister.

He, however, emphasised the capacity building of the local rescue departments to deal with such emergency situations, which he said was also being worked out.