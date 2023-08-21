PM Kakar visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

FAISALABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Jaranwala on Monday to express solidarity with the victims of Christian community whose houses were destroyed in violence.

On the occasion, the prime minister distributed checques worth two million rupees each amongst the affected people. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister also reviewed the renovation and rehabilitation work of churches and other structures that were damaged by miscreants.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar assured that no compromise will be made on the protection of minorities as they too are equal citizens of the country.

He said there is utmost clarity amongst all the state institutions that minorities are an integral part of Pakistan as per the constitution.

PM Kakar said the state of Pakistan is fully capable not only to protect its citizens, but to defeat foes of peace in the country and the region.

He said the government does not believe in majoritarianism and it will resist this fascist agenda of destabilizing the region. He said such elements are enemies of Pakistan and the humanity.

The Prime Minister further reiterated his conviction to pursue and eliminate the enemies of peace and minority communities living in Pakistan.

Earlier the prime minister also took an aerial view of the locality that was attacked in the mob violence. At least 19 churches and 84 homes of the Christian community were ransacked or burnt in the incidents.