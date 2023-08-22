PM meets MQM-P delegation, assures to resolve Karachi’s problem

MQM-P delayed called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Karachi.

MQM-P raised the delimitation issue and water scarcity crisis in Karachi.

PM assured that all resources will be utilized to solve problems of Karachi.

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during his visit to Karachi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori was also present in the meeting. The MQM delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Javed Hanif.

The MQM leaders congratulated Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the post of prime minister and expressed their good wishes.

They held a detailed discussion on the country’s economic, social and economic situation, inter-religious harmony and other topics

The delegation drew the caretaker Prime Minister’s attention to the delimitation issue and the long-standing problem of water scarcity in Karachi.

The prime minister assured the delegation that all resources will be utilized in every possible way to solve the problems of Karachi.

MQM delegation demanded transparency of elections and that new constituencies should be drawn soon. The prime minister said conducting transparent elections is their foremost responsibility.

The caretaker prime minister arrived in Karachi on his maiden visit after assuming his office. He visiting Mazaar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha at the grave of the founder of the nation.

He laid a floral wreath and also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqar and members of his cabinet also accompanied him.

Speaking to media, the prime minister reiterated that the interim government would ensure holding the upcoming general elections in a transparent and impartial manner accepted to all.

He said the caretaker government will function in the limited timeframe only to ensure the election process.

He said the government will play its part in this regard by holding transparent and impartial polls so that Pakistan can move through its constitutional transitional period.

He expressed optimism that the people of the country would excel in different fields on the basis of their talents.