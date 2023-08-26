PM orders to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan after singer’s appeal

PM orders to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan after singer’s appeal

Articles
Advertisement
PM orders to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan after singer’s appeal

Caretaker PM Kakar ordered to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge in Balochistan destroyed by flash floods last year.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the prime minister said he has instructed to reopen the bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

He said work on the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge was continuing at a fast pace. In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.

“Orders have been issued to the institutions concerned for the reconstruction of Pinjra Bridge,” the interim PM said, assuring the people of Balochistan that their long-standing problem would be resolved soon.


The prime minister’s directives came after singer Gul Meer Jamali used an unusual method to request that the bridge be repaired.

Jamali urged the premier, who is also from Balochistan’s Willa Saifullah district, to “fulfil his responsibility towards Balochistan” in a song that went viral on social media.

The famous Pinjra Bridge in the Bolan region of Balochistan, about 115 kilometres southeast of Quetta, was washed away by torrential rains in July last year. Located on the Quetta-Sukkur Highway, the Pinjra Bridge was used to cross the Bolan River.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story