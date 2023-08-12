Prime Minister Shehbaz and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz have agreed on the name of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM.

Talking to the media, Raja Riaz said that in the meeting with PM Shehbaz , the two leaders reached a consensus on the name of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senator.

The premier and opposition leader jointly signed and sent the advice to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

This development transpired subsequent to President Alvi’s correspondence to PM Shehbaz, reminding both him and the opposition leader of their obligation to propose a “suitable individual” for the role of interim Prime Minister by August 12 (Saturday). Advertisement In the communication addressed to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president highlighted Article 224A, which mandates that a nomination for the position of caretaker Prime Minister must be put forth within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. “As stipulated in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly are required to suggest a fitting candidate for the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister no later than August 12th,” conveyed President Alvi in the letter. Raja Riaz explained that the selection of a candidate from an underdeveloped province for a significant position aimed to address feelings of deprivation. Senator Kakar participated in the 2002 National Assembly elections as a PML-N candidate but was unsuccessful. In 2015, he served as the spokesperson for the Balochistan government during Nawab Sanaullah Zehri’s leadership. In 2017, he won a senate seat as an independent candidate and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party. Advertisement Coming from a family with a strong political background, Kakar has carved his own distinct path and gained a reputation as a determined and articulate statesman. Despite his initial unsuccessful attempt in the 2002 National Assembly election, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s career trajectory showcases his transformation from a political heir to a skilled and adaptable leader, establishing him as a prominent voice in the complex landscape of Pakistani politics. Following Kakar’s appointment as Caretaker PM, he has been given prime minister’s security and protocol. Anwar-ul-Haq will move to Prime Minister House after taking oath, that is likely to be taken tonight at 8 pm at the Aiwan-e-Sadar. Preparations for the swearing-in of caretaker prime minister have started in the President’s House.