PM reviews candidates for caretaker PM with Zardari, Nawaz

Raja Riaz consults Opp parties GDA, JI, disgruntled PTI leaders on nominees.

Senior leaders have deliberated to following the Constitution and the law in the appointment process.

The opposition parties have set their next meeting in the Parliament House for Friday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken an active role in reaching out to leaders of allied parties regarding the caretaker prime minister issue.

He communicated with former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on this matter.

During their discussions, the senior leaders have deliberated on potential names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up, with a commitment to following the Constitution and the law in the appointment process.

Furthermore, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have agreed to present all proposed names before the leaders of allied parties for consideration. The government’s coalition parties plan to hold additional consultations on the matter today.

On the opposition side, Opposition leader Raja Riaz has also initiated consultations with various opposition parties, including the Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamaat-e-Islami, and disenchanted members of the PTI. They have discussed names for the caretaker prime minister during their deliberations.

The opposition parties have set their next meeting in the Parliament House for Friday, aiming to reach a consensus on three nominees for the caretaker prime minister by August 8.

After reaching an agreement within the opposition, Raja Riaz will then consult with the prime minister regarding the final three nominees from both sides.