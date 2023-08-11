PM Shehbaz calls crucial meeting of ruling alliance today

PM Shehbaz calls crucial meeting of ruling alliance today

Caretaker PM: PM Shehbaz calls crucial meeting of ruling coalition today

  • Appointment of caretaker PM will be discussed in the meeting.
  • PM to host a dinner in honor of the ruling coalition and PDM leaders.
  • Zardari, Bilawal, Maulana Fazl invted in meeting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called an important meeting of the ruling alliance and PDM over the matter of caretaker PM appointment.

As per the sources, PM Shehbaz will also host a dinner in honor of the coalition and PDM leaders tonight.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Sajid Mir, Owais Noorani, Aimal Wali Khan, Abdul Malik Baloch, Aftab Sherpao and others have been invited to the meeting.

Moreover, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) parliamentary group will also attend the meeting.

Before the meeting, Maulana Fazl will have a farewell meeting with the premier along with his party leaders, the sources said.

PM Shehbaz is reported to hold important consultations with allies on the names of caretaker ministers.

The premier will also take Opposition Leader Raja Riaz into confidence on the appointment of caretaker PM, after consulting allies.

