PM Shehbaz condoles over deaths of people in China due to torrential rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in the ongoing torrential rains in Beijing.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. Pakistan and China are enduring friends and partners sharing weal and woe. The entire Pakistani nation stands by our Chinese brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.”

The prime minister also extended his best wishes for the ongoing relief and rescue efforts and extended all possible assistance.

According to CCTV, the Chinese state broadcast, and other global media, at least 11 people were killed and 27 others reported missing after the torrential rains lashed the Capital city causing massive deluge in its outskirts.