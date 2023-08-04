PM Shehbaz inaugurates ‘e-Portal’ to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Friday to promote tourism in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was a great place for promoting tourism, culture and heritage.

He said, “We will encourage our brotherly countries and the countries which have excelled in the field of tourism, culture, handcraft and other fields to come to Pakistan and highlight this diversity of tourism sector.”

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with great natural resources and scenic beauty all over the northern areas, which could be converted into the great opportunities to promote tourism in the country.

The ‘Salam Pakistan’ brand and ‘e-Portal’ will help portray Pakistan’s diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists’ interest from across the world in this sector.