PM Shehbaz launches Digital Youth Hub to empower youth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently launched the Digital Youth Hub portal, which aims to provide comprehensive guidance on government youth initiatives.

He congratulated the youth on this new facility and assured them of the government’s commitment to expanding the Youth Program across the country.

This expansion includes the disbursement of business loans and laptops to eligible individuals. The government has allocated substantial funds, with Rs 30 billion already disbursed for business loans and Rs 80 billion earmarked for various youth-related programs, including IT initiatives, freelancing, IT incubators, and sports projects.

Additionally, an Education Endowment Fund of Rs 5 billion has been established.

The prime minister clarified that the facilities like laptops and funding opportunities are primarily targeted at high-achievers from public sector universities.

He encouraged young individuals to register at the portal to take advantage of the available facilities.