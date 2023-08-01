PM Shehbaz says elections will be conducted on 2023 census

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that the upcoming general election in the country will be conducted on the base of new digital census data.

He dismissed any concerns about any delay in the polls due to this decision. During an interview with a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of using the latest census (conducted in 2023) as the basis for the elections.

Once the census results are available, he will call a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which includes the chief ministers of all provinces.

Regarding the conduct of the polls, PM Shehbaz clarified that the responsibility lies with the Election Commission, and they will handle the process. He expressed confidence that there is no justification for postponing the election.

The PM also said that the PDM government’s tenure would be completed on August 12 but his government will go before completing its stipulated time.

