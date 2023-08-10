PM Shehbaz says Pakistan isolated in world during PTI’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Imran Khan Niazi had ruined relations with the friendly countries and isolated Pakistan in the world.

The prime minister, in an interview with ‘WeNews’, said that an effort was made to create a bloc and isolate Saudi Arabia through that bloc.

“What a sad incident and what a fallen thought that a friend who helps you like a brother and family without any condition or greed and we become ungrateful and forgetful of its kindness,” he added.

The prime minister said that the two brotherly countries could never have imagined such a bad situation that happened during Imran Niazi’s tenure.

Terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s narrative that his (Shehbaz’s) government was brought in power under an American conspiracy, a pack of lies, the prime minister said if the contents of the cipher, which was printed (in the international newspaper), were true, then it was a very big crime.

With regard to the news about the cipher published in the international journal ‘The Intercept’, he said that two meetings of the National Security Council regarding the cipher were held under his chairmanship. In a meeting, the then Pakistani ambassador and current Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed clearly stated that there was no talk of conspiracy in his meeting with the United States official Donald Lu.

The then Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa and other services chiefs also confirmed that there was no conspiracy hatched against Pakistan, he added.

“Imran Niazi’s narrative was that America tried to topple his government because he was more attracted to China and Russia, so tell me that if our government was formed through the American conspiracy, would we get oil from Russia? Would our relations with China be restored which were destroyed by Imran Niazi? So this one proof is enough,” he added.

Regarding the delay in finalizing the name of caretaker prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif said there was a mistake in understanding that the caretaker prime minister’s decision was to be taken tomorrow. “It is not the case because there cannot be a consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader before the National Assembly is dissolved.”

The prime minister said that the phase of dissolving the Assembly was completed last night, and after that he had the first meeting scheduled with the opposition leader today in which the caretaker prime minister’s name would be discussed.

He said that right now he could not reveal the name of the caretaker prime minister, but assured that the matter would be revealed soon.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with India, the prime minister said that ties with the neighbouring country could not be restored without finding a just solution of the Kashmir issue because the Kashmiris had made great sacrifices to get their rights and thousands of them have died in 75 years.

The hearts of Kashmiri mothers and daughters were torn, children and the elderly were martyred and the valley of Kashmir turned red with their blood, he added.

The prime minister made it clear that without resolving the issue of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, relations with India could not be normalized in any way.