PM Shehbaz to deliver farewell address tonight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to deliver a farewell address to the nation tonight.

In this speech, he may discuss the 16-month performance of the coalition government formed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement and PPP.

He’s also likely to touch upon topics such as the country’s economy, political situation, foreign affairs, investment, and energy sectors.

Additionally, he’s anticipated to express gratitude to the PML-N’s coalition partners for their support during the PDM’s rule.

After forwarding the caretaker prime minister appointment summary to the President House, PM Shehbaz Sharif traveled to Lahore.

He’s expected to receive a farewell guard of honor after Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s swearing-in as the caretaker prime minister on August 14.

Shehbaz Sharif is planning to return to Islamabad on August 14, to attend the caretaker prime minister’s oath-taking ceremony, inspect his farewell guard of honor, and formally bid farewell to the PM’s House.

The swearing-in of caretaker prime minister-designate Kakar is scheduled for August 14 at 3 pm at the President House in Islamabad.