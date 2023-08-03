PM Shehbaz to host farewell dinner ahead of NA tenure end

Caretaker setup will be discussed during the dinner.

PDM and BAP leaders will also attend the farewell dinner.

PM earlier reviewed caretaker government with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawazi Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is holding farewell events as the National Assembly’s term approaches its end on August 12.

PM is organizing a dinner to honor parliamentarians and political leaders, including those from allied parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and reportedly leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party will also attend the farewell dinner.

During the dinner, they will discuss the caretaker set-up.

Earlier, the premier contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss potential candidates for the caretaker prime minister, following constitutional and legal procedures.

Opposition leader Raja Riaz also held consultations with opposition parties on the matter.