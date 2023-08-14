PM stresses on unity, solidarity to take Pakistan forward

Acknowledged the challenges encountered during the freedom movement.

On a momentous Independence Day, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took to Twitter to reflect on Pakistan’s journey, describing it as a narrative marked by resilience and transformation from its inception to reality.

With a keen sense of history, he acknowledged the challenges encountered during the freedom movement, emphasizing that Pakistan’s journey was not without its share of difficulties.

Addressing the nation, Shahbaz Sharif highlighted that over the past 76 years, Pakistan had faced a diverse range of challenges. Yet, he underscored that the country had consistently triumphed over adversity, a testament to its enduring spirit.

In a tribute to the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam, and the countless unsung heroes of the Independence Movement, PM acknowledged their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny. He emphasized that the leader’s personality had played a crucial role in crafting the story of Pakistan.

The premier called for unity and solidarity among the people, emphasizing that these qualities were essential to propel the nation forward. He expressed a firm belief that a united nation was invincible, capable of overcoming any obstacle.

Drawing inspiration from the leader’s motto of “work, work, and work,” Shahbaz Sharif urged the nation to translate these words into action, making practical efforts for the country’s development rather than relying solely on words.

In a final call to action, PM Shahbaz stressed the importance of moving beyond rhetoric and engaging in tangible efforts for the country’s reconstruction and progress.

As the nation commemorated Independence Day, the prime minister’s words resonated as a reminder of Pakistan’s enduring spirit and its journey towards a brighter future.