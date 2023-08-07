PM summons crucial cabinet meeting on energy today

Comprehensive three-point agenda will be discussed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Monday.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the three-point agenda to address Pakistan’s energy challenges.

The formulation of the national electricity plan for next five years, covering the period from 2023 to 2027 will be discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the issue of implementation of contracts with wind power generating companies will also be considered.

Moreover, the draft of Oil Refinery Policy 2023 will also be presented for approval during the CCOE meeting.