PM summons crucial cabinet meeting on energy today

PM summons crucial cabinet meeting on energy today

Articles
Advertisement
PM summons crucial cabinet meeting on energy today

PM summons crucial cabinet meeting on energy today

Advertisement
  • Comprehensive three-point agenda will be discussed.
  • Implementation of contracts with wind power generating companies will also be considered.
  • Draft of Oil Refinery Policy 2023 will be presented for approval.
Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) on Monday.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the three-point agenda to address Pakistan’s energy challenges.

The formulation of the national electricity plan for next five years, covering the period from 2023 to 2027 will be discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the issue of implementation of contracts with wind power generating companies will also be considered.

Moreover, the draft of Oil Refinery Policy 2023 will also be presented for approval during the CCOE meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story