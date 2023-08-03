PM thanks Chinese president for commitment to make CPEC exemplary project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the Chinese president for his commitment to make the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an exemplary project of high quality, Bol News reported.

“Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the occasion of the completion of the Decade of CPEC. His emphasis on building CPEC into “an exemplary project of high quality Belt and Road Cooperation” reflects his commitment to the well-being of the people of Pakistan.

“Indeed, CPEC has achieved many milestones over the course of last ten years in the fields of high quality infrastructure, energy, and socio-economic growth. As the flagship project of BRI, CPEC matured into a story of transformation under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan is ready to share this story with our friends and partners around the world,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a tweet.

He said Pakistan would never be able to thank President Xi Jinping enough for his singular contribution to taking the China-Pakistan Strategic Cooperative Partnership to the new heights.

The prime minister said he was determined to work with more energy and passion to make the second phase of the CPEC a resounding success.