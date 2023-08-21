PMD predicts rains across Pakistan from Aug 23-27

Rains may lead to urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has brought good news to those enduring the scorching heat.

Monsoon rains are predicted in various parts of the country from August 23-27, offering relief from the heat but potentially leading to increased water flow in local streams and causing urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to reach the upper parts of the country starting from the evening of August 22.

Additionally, a westerly wave is expected to arrive on August 23. As a result of these weather systems, rain and wind-thundershowers, including some moderate to heavy falls, are anticipated in numerous regions.

This includes places like Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Islamabad, and many others. From August 23-27, rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in a range of areas, with intermittent gaps. Similar conditions are projected for some areas from August 24-26.

Rain and wind-thundershowers are forecasted for August 25-26 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, and Khuzdar.

The PMD indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall might lead to increased water flows in local streams and nullahs, and there’s a risk of urban flooding in certain low-lying areas.

Landslides might occur in vulnerable regions due to the wet spell. Dam operators are advised to manage reservoir levels accordingly. Farmers should consider the weather forecast for their activities, while travelers should exercise caution.

Loose structures like electric poles and solar panels could be damaged by wind-thunderstorms. The general public is advised to stay in safe places during wind-storms, lightning, and heavy rains.

All relevant authorities are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this forecast period.