PML-N to adopt aggressive election campaign, target personalities

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold an aggressive campaign during the upcoming general election and highlight the injustices towards the party.

The decision was made during a gathering of the top party leadership in London presided by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-President Shehbaz Sharif. The huddle mulled on the political scenario in the country and the party’s approach for the next elections.

Well-placed sources informed the PML-N has decided to adopt an aggressive approach instead of a reconciliatory one in the upcoming general elections.

It will been decided PML-N will highlight the revenge acts meted out party ever since in lost power over five years ago. In this regard, the party will release a documentary during the election campaign. In the election campaign, instead of institutions, the party will criticize a few important figures, sources added.

Nawaz Sharif will make important revelations regarding the behind-the-scenes role of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Sheikh Azmat Saeed and others in the election campaign.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will release secret audios of important personalities to the public during the election campaign.

It has been decided to impose the responsibility of economic, social and political deterioration of Pakistan on the characters involved in the Panamagate JIT, former army chief, former ISI chief, judges, former NAB chairman, PTI chairman Imran Khan and others.

It had been further decided that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will reveal the motives behind the conspiracy with them.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will adopt a conciliatory attitude in public gatherings. Both will discuss highlight thee development projects during their tenure.

Before Nawaz Sharif’s return home, a full campaign will be conducted on social media and electronic media. Nawaz Sharif will decide the alliance or seat adjustment from any political party, sources added.