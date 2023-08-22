PMLN’s legal team summoned to London to discuss Nawaz’s return

Rana Bashir Iqbal has departed for London.

Shahbaz Sharif and Malik Saif Khokhar arrived in London yesterday.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan next month.

The issue of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s return home has sparked attention and activity.

Preparations are underway for a significant political meeting of League leaders in London.

PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif has called upon senior leaders of the party to gather in London.

One such leader, Rana Bashir Iqbal, has already departed for London to meet with the former PM.

Notably, other league leaders, including former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N Lahore President Malik Saif Khokhar have also arrived in London.

To support their cause, the legal team of the Muslim League-N has been summoned to London as well.

Despite the geographical distance, senior leaders from Pakistan will participate in the London meeting through a video link.

This gathering holds significant importance for PMLN and its members as they strategize and discuss matters crucial to their political stance and future actions.