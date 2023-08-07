Police arrest accused Somia Asim in Rizwana torture case

Somia Asim’s pre-arrest bail rejected.

Plaintiff’s lawyer says the victim has multiple wounds.

Somia’s lawyer, however, claimed that a story had been fabricated against his client.

The police on Monday arrested the judicial officer’s wife Somia Asim in Rizwana torture case.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court turned down the bail application of the wife of a judicial officer implicated in a case of mistreatment of a domestic worker and ordered her arrest.

Somia Asim, who is married to an administrative officer at the Islamabad Judicial Complex and is the primary suspect in the Rizwana torture case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed denied Somia’s bail plea and issued an order for her apprehension.

The judge stressed that it is imperative for the suspect to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

However, Somia’s legal representative countered this by alleging that a fabricated story had been concocted against his client.

He also highlighted the investigating officer’s failure to obtain video footage from the bus stand in Sargodha as evidence.

The plaintiff’s lawyer in the court stated that the victim was tortured many times and nit just once.

Added that some of the girl’s wounds have healed while others are healing,

“According to the law, employing a minor girl is a crime,” said plaintiff’s lawyer.

Prosecutor Waqas Haral also stated that victim Rizwana has multiple injuries that have affected her ribs.

He requested the court to order the arrest of accused Somia Asim.