Police arrest suspect involved in friend’s murder in Korangi

KARACHI: Police have arrested the suspect involved in murder of his friend in Bhittai Colony, Korangi Crossing, Karachi, Bol News reported.

The investigation officer confirmed the news saying that the suspect, identified as Gulfaraz, gunned down Kashif Khan after calling him to his home on August 8.

The IO said the arrested suspect had confessed to killing his friend. In a video statement, the suspect said he killed his friend in the name of honor.

Gulfaraz said Kashif used bad words for his wife which enraged him.

The IO said preliminary statement from the suspect was recorded and police were investigating the incident from various aspects. He said after killing his friend, Gulfaraz had fled away.

Zaman Town Police arrested him during a raid in Sohrab Goth area, he said.

In the FIR, father of the victim, Musawwar said Abdullah, son of Aminullah, was accompanying Kashif when the suspect opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to hospital by residents of the area, where he succumbed to his injuries.

