Policeman receives gun shots, robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was injured after receiving bullet wounds during a suspected robbery near Seaview, BOL News reported.

Sub-inspector Zaheer Abbas received gunshot wounds and was also deprived of his mobile phone near Emaar in Phase 8 area of Defence Housing Authority. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital for treatment.

The policeman said he was walking alongside the road when two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched the cell phone. He said the criminals opened fire and managed to escape.

The police said that the injured policeman did not belong to the South Zone but a special force created for CPEC projects. The injured cop was performing his duty at a foreigner’s bungalow in DHA.

Police said the Zaheer was leaving after completing his duty when the incident happened. The suspects stopped Zaheer, opened fire soon after and fled.

Inspector-General Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has sought details from Senior Superintendent (SSP) South regarding the incident

Superintendent Juma Khan and DSP Sindh Police Unit (SPU) reached Jinnah Hospital and met the injured sub-inspector.

DSP SPU is conducting further investigations into the incident. He said the accused snatched the motorcycle of the policeman. He added the policemen will be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.